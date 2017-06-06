Police: Kafr Qassem riots not business as usual

Central District Police Spokesman Ami Ben-David has rejected claims made about the police during the riots in Kafr Qassem.

In a conversation with Israel Defense Forces Radio, Ben-David said: "I do not know of any other place in the country where hundreds of people storm a police station with stones, fire, and the burning of police cars. We will not treat this like business as usual. No one - neither civilian leadership nor citizens - will decide for the Israel Police if it performs a routine enforcement action or does not carry out a routine enforcement operation."