07:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Water Authority: Save the Sea of ​​Galilee Following four years of drought in the north, a Water Authority spokesman has told Arutz Sheva that he is worried about the poor state of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of ​​Galilee. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs