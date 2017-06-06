The Israeli Arab Monitoring Committee has announced a general strike in the Arab sector, which will take place tomorrow, following the riots in Kafr Qassem.
The committee said all schools, businesses and public places will remain closed.
News BriefsSivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
General strike Wednesday in the Arab sector
