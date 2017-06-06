Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Monday evening with eBay President and CEO Devin Wenig.
The two men discussed possibilities for expanding eBay's research and development – and the scope of its investments – in Israel.
Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
Netanyahu meets eBay President
