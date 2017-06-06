04:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Netanyahu meets eBay President Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Monday evening with eBay President and CEO Devin Wenig. The two men discussed possibilities for expanding eBay's research and development – and the scope of its investments – in Israel. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs