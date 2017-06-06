03:45
Reported

  Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17

One dead in shooting in Indiana

At least one person was killed in a shooting at a beauty school in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Monday evening.

Officers received a report of an active shooter at the Ravenscroft Beauty College around 6:45 p.m. local time on Monday, according to Fox 59.

