At least one person was killed in a shooting at a beauty school in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Monday evening.
Officers received a report of an active shooter at the Ravenscroft Beauty College around 6:45 p.m. local time on Monday, according to Fox 59.
Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
One dead in shooting in Indiana
