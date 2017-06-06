Odeh in Kafr Qassem: Police add insult to injury

MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List party, arrived on Monday night in Kafr Qassem, where a 20-year-old was killed in violent clashes with police officers during a protest.

"The police add insult to injury. Not only are they abandoning our security, the streets of our communities, and does not decipher murder cases, but it itself attacks and harms civilians," he charged.

"The police continue to treat the Arab population as enemies who must be protected against and not as civilians to be protected. I am now in Kafr Qassem with citizens who are no longer willing to accept this twisted reality. Police must allow residents to protest as they wish, without the police itself endangering them and their security,” he added.