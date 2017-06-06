01:15
  Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17

UN chief blasts 'occupation'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday blamed “Israeli occupation” for imposing a “heavy humanitarian and development burden” on Palestinian Arabs, calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a statement released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the start of the Six Day War, Guterres said, “Today marks 50 years since the start of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, which resulted in Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Syrian Golan and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and Syrians.”

