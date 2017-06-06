00:13
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17

Policeman wounded in rock attack in Kafr Qassem

Rocks were thrown at a police force in the Arab city of Kafr Qassem on Monday evening.

One policeman was lightly wounded. Other police officers fired shots in order to disperse the rock throwers.

Last Briefs