Rocks were thrown at a police force in the Arab city of Kafr Qassem on Monday evening.
One policeman was lightly wounded. Other police officers fired shots in order to disperse the rock throwers.
|
00:13
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
Policeman wounded in rock attack in Kafr Qassem
Rocks were thrown at a police force in the Arab city of Kafr Qassem on Monday evening.
One policeman was lightly wounded. Other police officers fired shots in order to disperse the rock throwers.
Last Briefs