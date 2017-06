23:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 ISIS claims Melbourne terror attack The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Monday evening claimed an attack in Melbourne, Australia. According to the SITE intelligence group, the ISIS claim came through its Amaq News Agency. The group claimed that the attacker was one of its "soldiers". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs