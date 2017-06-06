23:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 30-year-old wounded in stabbing in Tamra A 30-year-old man suffered moderate to serious injuries in a stabbing in Tamra on Monday evening. He was evacuated by paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Police are investigating the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs