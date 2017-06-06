23:23
30-year-old wounded in stabbing in Tamra

A 30-year-old man suffered moderate to serious injuries in a stabbing in Tamra on Monday evening.

He was evacuated by paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Police are investigating the incident.

