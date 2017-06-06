A 30-year-old man suffered moderate to serious injuries in a stabbing in Tamra on Monday evening.
He was evacuated by paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Police are investigating the incident.
Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17
30-year-old wounded in stabbing in Tamra
