Liberman: Teach the spirit of the commanders from 1967

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, Monday evening, "In any future [military] confrontation, we must stand as a single front and lead to a quick and clear outcome."

Speaking at the official state gathering to mark the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War, Liberman continued, "It is our duty to educate future generations of fighters in the spirit of the values of the commanders and soldiers in 1967. An historical lesson that we must remember for despite the peace agreements signed since then, the threats to the state of Israel have not yet been removed and we need the power of deterrence and force to win."