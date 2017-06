22:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Terrorist returns to Israel - and life sentence It has been disclosed that a special parole committee in the Northern District next to the Nazareth District Court has ruled that Yusuf Abu-Al-Hir must return to serving the full life sentence imposed on him for a series of explosives offenses which caused the deaths of two people and wounded many others. Abu-Al-Hir returned to Israel a week and a half ago, about 34 years after he was deported as part of the first Jibril deal. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs