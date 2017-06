21:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 'Do not issue stringent rulings that may drive people away' Read more Rishon LeZion (Sephardic Chief Rabbi) Yitzhak Yosef calls on rabbis to exercise halakhic discretion and take into account that unwarranted stringency repels people. ► ◄ Last Briefs