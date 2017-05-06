PM: Lesson from the Six Day War - to defend ourselves

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Monday evening, that "the Six-Day War taught us a constant lesson that is the keystone: Israel will defend itself against any enemy, and also against a concentration of enemies. On the eve of the war, we discovered that at the crucial moment of the test, no one would do it for us.

Speaking at the official state gathering marking the 50th anniversary of the war, Netanyahu noted, "There is a significant change in the attitude of countries in the region to the state of Israel, and they see us and our strength, which was so clearly and sharply demonstrated in the Six-Day War, as a partner and not an enemy in the joint war against radical Islam. The seeds sown in the Six-Day War - to this day yield important fruits to establish the national existence of the state of Israel with confidence and pride, and I will also put up peace in the future."

