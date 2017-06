21:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Gaps remain between Azariya team and prosecution At the end of a Monday-evening meeting between the prosecution and the defense in the Elor Azariya manslaughter case, it became clear that the gaps between the sides were still significant and substantive, and did not allow agreement to be reached. Azariya is appealing an 18-month sentence for killing a wounded terrorist. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs