Will Israel's Paris representatives boycott treasurer?

Arutz Sheva has received a copy of a letter sent by the Foreign Ministry's workers committee to all employees of the Israeli Embassy in France, directing all employees in the two missions in Paris, not to take care of the visit of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and his ministry's chief executive, scheduled for Tuesday. The letter says, "Do not pick them up at the airport. Do not book hotels. Don't attend work meetings, attend work or private meals and don't take part in events in which the minister and his CEO are present."

The workers' committee is furious at the cancellation of another meeting between the CEO and his Foreign Ministry counterpart regarding the employees. The meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, but Foreign Ministry officials found out that the Treasury CEO would accompany the minister, despite the fact that the Foreign Ministry had not received a cancellation.