US hopes Qatar rift will be resolved

A senior State Department official said on Monday that the United States hopes the countries that have declared diplomatic ties with Qatar will resolve the crisis between them.

The largest American base in the Middle East with 11,000 American troops is located in Qatar. Major Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway of the U.S. military's Central Command told the Associated Press in a statement Monday that it has "no plans to change our posture in Qatar" amid the diplomatic crisis, adding, "We encourage all our partners in the region to reduce tensions and work towards common solutions that enable regional security."