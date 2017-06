The Movement for Quality Government has asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to oppose a proposed settlement with businessman Eliezer Fishman. Haaretz called it a 92-percent initial writeoff of a 1.7-billion-shekel debt, which may be reduced to 76 percent after assets are sold off.

The movement called on Mandelblit to carry out an in-depth investigation as part of bankruptcy proceedings to determine how banks allowed Fishman to get into this situation and avoid repetition by someone else.