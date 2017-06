19:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Netanyahu meets eBay CEO Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Monday evening eBay Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig. The two discussed the possibility of expanding the company's research and development activity in Israel and increasing the volume of the company's investments here. ► ◄ Last Briefs