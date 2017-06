18:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Arabs: 2 Gazans wounded in clashes on security fence A violent riot broke out Monday evening on the Gaza security fence. Israeli troops used crowd-control measures against rioters who threw stones and other objects at them. According to a Gaza report, two Gazans were wounded by Israeli fire. The Israel Defense Forces reported no injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs