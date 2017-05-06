18:24
News Briefs

  Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17

Saudis close Al-Jazeera office

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has closed the Saudi office of the Al-Jazeera media network.

The move follows the breaking of relations with Qatar. Al-Jazeera is based in Doha and is partly funded by Qatar's ruling family.

