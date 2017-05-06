The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has closed the Saudi office of the Al-Jazeera media network.
News BriefsSivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17
Saudis close Al-Jazeera office
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has closed the Saudi office of the Al-Jazeera media network.
The move follows the breaking of relations with Qatar. Al-Jazeera is based in Doha and is partly funded by Qatar's ruling family.
