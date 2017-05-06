A senior military official says the Israel Defense Forces have decided to allocate 15 million shekels for security at military armories.
The allocation is in response to recent revelations about weapons theft.
|
18:09
Reported
News BriefsSivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17
NIS 15 million for armory security
A senior military official says the Israel Defense Forces have decided to allocate 15 million shekels for security at military armories.
The allocation is in response to recent revelations about weapons theft.
Last Briefs