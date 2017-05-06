Jewish nurse breastfeeds baby of injured PA mother

(JTA) — The baby of an Arab mother from Hebron seriously injured in a car accident was breastfed by a Jewish nurse when he refused to take a bottle. Nurse Ula Ostrowski-Zak nursed the nine-month old boy throughout her shift at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Friday night, according to Yediot Ahronot. The baby was slightly injured in the accident which took the life of his father, and cried for seven hours in the emergency room while continuing to refuse a bottle.

The baby’s aunts asked Ostrowski-Zak to help them find someone to nurse the boy and she volunteered to do it herself. She nursed the baby five times during the next day. She then posted a request for help with nursing the baby on an Israeli Facebook page for nursing mothers and received many responses from women willing to come to the hospital, from as far away as Haifa, to help feed the baby until he is discharged. The baby’s mother remains in serious condition.