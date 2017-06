15:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Qatar orders its citizens out of UAE within 14 days The Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi has called on its citizens to leave the United Arab Emirates within 14 days, following the severing of diplomatic relations between the two countries. ► ◄ Last Briefs