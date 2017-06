15:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Ethiopian PM: Terrorism and climate change are a common fight Read more President Reuven Rivlin hosts Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and speaks about the future of the Israel-Africa relationship and cooperation on science and technology. ► ◄ Last Briefs