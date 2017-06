15:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Knesset Defense C'tee to discuss Yesha building freeze The Knesset Presidium has approved the proposal of Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) to hold a discussion in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on "The security need for planning and building momentum in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria". ► ◄ Last Briefs