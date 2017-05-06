13:28
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17

Trump reiterates need for travel ban in Tweet

US President Donald Trump reiterated the need for a travel ban.

"People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" he tweeted.

