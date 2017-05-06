13:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Trump reiterates need for travel ban in Tweet US President Donald Trump reiterated the need for a travel ban. "People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs