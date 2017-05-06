London police set up this morning concrete blocks on three central bridges around the city.
The move comes amidst increased security measures in the wake of the terror attack in the city two days ago.
|
13:22
Reported
News BriefsSivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17
Following London attack: concrete blocks on bridges
London police set up this morning concrete blocks on three central bridges around the city.
The move comes amidst increased security measures in the wake of the terror attack in the city two days ago.
Last Briefs