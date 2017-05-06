J'lem: Two students came to school with knives to fight

Two 12-year-old children arrived at their school in southern Jerusalem with knives in their bags, apparently with the intention of hurting one another due to an ongoing dispute between them.

Police rushed to the scene after the two confronted each other with knives in their hands. The police youth investigator explained to the youth, who were detained, and their parents the dangerous actions of the children, who were later released to their homes.

In parallel and in light of their young age, a report was filed with welfare authorities.