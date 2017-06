09:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 PM Netanyahu returns to Israel from Liberia PM Binyamin Netanyahu landed in Israel after finishing his visit in Liberia. During his visit there, he participated in the summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). ► ◄ Last Briefs