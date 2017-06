07:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Sivan 11, 5777 , 05/06/17 Iran: London attack was a 'wake-up call' Iran expressed support for the terror attack in London, calling it a "wake-up call." "Repeated terror attacks around the world are a wake-up call to the international community," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Kassami, adding, "In order to uproot terror, western countries need to address the root causes, as well as the main economic and ideological sources of extremism and violence, which are clear to all," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs