President of Mali: Ready to renew ties with Israel

President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta spoke with Israel Hayom on the sidelines of the summit of the Economic Community of West African States in Liberia, and expressed a desire to renew ties between Mali and Israel.

He said that Prime Minister Netanyahu's presence at the summit was "very important. He contributed successfully to the summit," and said that the fact that he was the head of a Muslim country without relations with Israel didn't bother him.

"You need to remember that many of our youth got their training from Israel. Israel can contribute a lot to us."