Trump: This bloodshed must end

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he will do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy”, in comments following the attack in London.

“America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it’s gone on too long,” Trump said, adding, “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end.”