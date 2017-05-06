Fatah threatens Israel with more violence

The Fatah movement, headed by Mahmoud Abbas who is also the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, on Sunday reiterated its commitment to continue the violent struggle against Israel as a means “to realize all Palestinian rights.”

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Six Day War, Fatah emphasized that "the natural historical rights are not annulled by antiquation," and added that the removal of the "occupation" from the Palestinian and Arab lands will be a certainty.