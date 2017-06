Britain needs to have "difficult conversations" with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism, Labour party and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday.

"We must resist Islamophobia and division and turn out on 8 June united in our determination to show our democracy is strong. And, yes, we do need to have some difficult conversations starting with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states that have funded and fueled extremist ideology," he added.