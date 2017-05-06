The Tel Aviv municipality building was lit in green on Sunday night, in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
Trump announced his decision to leave the agreement late last week.
Tel Aviv city hall lit in green
