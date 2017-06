Deputy Minister Michael Oren (Kulanu), a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, on Sunday rejected a report in the New York Times which claimed that Israel was prepared to detonate a nuclear bomb in the Sinai to turn the tide of the 1967 Six Day War with its Arab neighbors if necessary.

The New York Times report was based on an interview by leading Israeli nuclear scholar Avner Cohen with retired IDF Brig.-Gen. Itzhak Yaakov, who allegedly oversaw the plan.