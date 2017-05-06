U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, on Sunday visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington.
“We just had a very meaningful and inspirational visit to the United States Holocaust Museum. #NeverForget,” he tweeted.
News Briefs
Trump envoy visits Holocaust Museum
