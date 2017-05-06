Rami Levy lowers communications prices for forces

Starting Monday, Rami Levy Shivuk Hashikma will launch a market breaker on a communications package for soldiers and security forces. The package includes calls, text messages and a 16 GB package of surfing at only NIS 29.90 per month.

Ran Efrati, CEO of Rami Levi Communications, told Arutz Sheva, "We found that the cellular market did not suit the needs of those serving in the IDF who surf the Internet a lot and don't make phone calls, so we decided to adapt ourselves to their needs while lowering prices significantly for them."