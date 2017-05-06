Israeli diplomacy on the way to a strike?

In an internal letter sent to Foreign Ministry workers Sunday, and received by Arutz Sheva, the workers' committee notes that the commitment made by the Ministry of Finance to present a draft agreement reached with the employees within two weeks has not yet been fulfilled. The letter said, "We found that junior treasury officials are avoiding the existence of the agreements we have reached and are trying to erode the understandings and compromises agreed on. About a week ago, we submitted a request for an urgent meeting with the Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister. This request has not yet been received."

The committee notes that it does not like to take steps to stop it, but discovered that this is the only way to raise the problem of workers' salaries, which harms the ministry's conduct. The first steps taken by the committee concern the disruption of the Indian prime minister's upcoming visit to Israel. In addition to the disruptions associated with the planned visit, the workers returned to their original plan to disrupt the process of bringing construction workers from China and Portugal to the government. "This is an additional work assignment for which there is no additional compensation," the committee declares, and demands that the employees not conduct activities or cooperate with the program until the subject of their wages is dealt with.