21:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17

Arab moderately injured in Binyamin rioting

An Arab suffered moderate-to-serious injuries Sunday evening near the Binyamin-region Jewish community of Halamish. He was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.