Chairman Nissan Slominsky of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee will return this week to conduct the meetings of the committee.

Slomiansky suspended himself from running the committee after the allegations of sexual harassment against him were posted on the internet. The Knesset's legal adviser, attorney Eyal Yinon, urged Slomiansky to announce whether he was retiring from the chairmanship of the committee or returning to run it.