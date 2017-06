A 40-year-old haredi-religious man from Jerusalem was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of inciting violence against the head of the Israel Defense Forces' personnel branch, Major General Motti Almoz, after handing out notices near Almoz's home in Kfar Tavor, which included hate speech and incitement to violence against Almoz for his efforts to promote the induction of haredi youth into the IDF.

The police said that additional arrests are expected.