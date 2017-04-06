Israel-Senegal crisis over

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Senegalese President Macky Sall have announced the end of the crisis between the two countries which started as a result of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which Senegal submitted along with New Zealand in opposition to Israel's presence beyond the 1949 Armistice Line.

It was agreed that Israel would immediately return its ambassador to Senegal and Senegal would support Israel's candidacy as an observer at the African Union. In addition, the two countries will resume joint projects which were suspended following the December UN vote. The two leaders also agreed on cooperation in the areas of security and agriculture. Netanyahu invited Senegal's foreign minister to resume his visit to Israel, which was suspended following the crisis.