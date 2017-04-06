The Supreme Court has rejected the requests of the state and Haifa Chemicals, stating that no ship would enter the Haifa Bay for filling the Haifa ammonia tank.
Haifa Chemicals will have to empty it by the end of July.
News BriefsSivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17
High Court: No additional ammonia ships to Haifa
