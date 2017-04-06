Democratic party mainstay Sara Ehrman passes away at 98

(JTA) — Sara Ehrman, a Democratic Party mainstay who advised Hillary Rodham not to marry Bill Clinton and later advised President Clinton on Israel-Arab peace making, died on Saturday at the age of 98 of endocarditis, a family friend reported. She described herself as “first a Jew, second a Democrat and above all a feminist,” according to the New York Times.

She started in politics in 1965 as a legislative assistant to Democratic Sen. Joseph S. Clark of Pennsylvania. She served as political director of the America Israel Public Affairs Committee and later worked with Americans for Peace Now and J Street, which were more in line with her support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict.