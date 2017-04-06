PA: We have 'moral superiority' over Israel

The Palestinian Authority government has marked the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Six-Day War in 1967 by stressing the "adherence of our people and leadership to the struggle and striving to end the Israeli occupation of our land and the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the June 4, 1967 borders."

Official PA government spokesman Yusuf Al-Mahmoud said in this context that "our great people proved over the course of a century the purity of the campaign, the nobility of the struggle, the defense of human values ​​based on justice, rootedness and moral superiority in dealing with the cruelty of the occupation, based on blind power, injustice, Illusion and myth (false)."