15:12
Reported
News BriefsSivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17
Remuneration for local authority members endorsed
The Ministerial Committee on Legislation has endorsed a bill, initiated by the Chairman Dudi Amsalem of the Knesset Interior Committee, which would compensate council members in local authorities for their participation in meetings.
