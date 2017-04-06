15:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17 Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17 Remuneration for local authority members endorsed The Ministerial Committee on Legislation has endorsed a bill, initiated by the Chairman Dudi Amsalem of the Knesset Interior Committee, which would compensate council members in local authorities for their participation in meetings. ► ◄ Last Briefs