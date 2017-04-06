14:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17

Trump blasts London mayor's approach in Tweet

Trump was critical of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn following the terror attack in the city.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" he tweeted.

Last Briefs