Trump was critical of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn following the terror attack in the city.
"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'" he tweeted.
News BriefsSivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17
Trump blasts London mayor's approach in Tweet
