  Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17

Tel Aviv orderly arrested for breaking man's hand

An orderly at a Tel Aviv institution was arrested on suspicions that he broke the hand of an 82-year-old patient.

The arrest of the suspect, a 53-year-old resident of Bat Yam, has been extended until Monday.

