An orderly at a Tel Aviv institution was arrested on suspicions that he broke the hand of an 82-year-old patient.
The arrest of the suspect, a 53-year-old resident of Bat Yam, has been extended until Monday.
09:11
News BriefsSivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17
Tel Aviv orderly arrested for breaking man's hand
